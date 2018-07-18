McCandless council poised to consider rules placing limits on how heritage center can be used

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Since opening in May 2017, the McCandless/Northern Allegheny Heritage Center has played host to programs ranging from a traveling display of model trains to a presentation about ghosts and legends in western Pennsylvania.

While those presentations — and most others held at the museum — likely would have been allowed under new rules for how the museum can be utilized, future events will have to undergo greater scrutiny.

Guidelines developed by the advisory committee for the museum will limit events that “promote an

understanding of twentieth century life in the Town of McCandless and its surrounding region in

the North Hills of Pittsburgh,” according to a draft of the document.

The guidlines can be viewed on Page 6 of the tentative agenda for the July 23 council meeting.

One of the key elements of the new guidelines, which were schedule to be considered for adoption at council’s July 23 meeting, is the prohibition against renting the facility out for private parties or for meetings that do not support the center’s mission as an “educational, historical and cultural” venue.

The rules also prohibit food in the facility with the exception of bottled water.

“It was not intended to be a party room and there’s not much room in the space for that,” said town manager Toby Cordek during council’s July 16 agenda review meeting.

The museum was constructed by the municipality to house the eclectic collection of North Hills history and other memorabilia that Joseph Bullick of Pine has been gathering since he retired as head of custodial services for the North Allegheny School District in 1996.

The collection had been at McKnight Elementary School since Bullick retired, but North Allegheny School District asked that it be moved for security reasons.

In addition to Bullick’s collection, the museum has displayed items of historical significance that are on loan from the Heinz History Center as part of an affiliate program in which the town participates.

Diane Illis, who chairs the committee that drafted the rules, cited a display of wedding gowns that currently is on loan to the museum as a prime example of the need to ban food from the facility to prevent accidental staining and damage. There also are a number of historic documents, photographs and other materials that need to be protected from damage.

While renting the museum out for parties and other activities might be off the books, Cordek said the museum still can serve as a centerpiece for such events.

He noted that the restrictions on the building’s use do not apply to the surrounding grounds.

Cordek said a consultant from the Heinz History Center recommended that the town promote the museum by creating a “link” in which groups can use the pavilion in nearby Devlin Park for events or set up tents outside the heritage center, which could be rented for guests to tour.

Councilwoman Joan Powers said discussions on placing limits on how the heritage center can be used were sparked by requests by groups seeking to hold class reunions in the facility.

Municipalities that comprise the North Allegheny School District — McCandless, Marshall, Franklin Park and Bradford Woods — are represented in the museum’s collection.

In addition to archival documents from the North Allegheny school district and every yearbook published since 1954, Bullick’s collection also contains vintage typewriters, an antique wood burning stove, an apple cider press, classic toys, old photographs, maps and military uniforms.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer.