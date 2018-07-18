Flood-damaged vehicles can be donated to help a North Hills-based social service agency

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Vehicles that were ruined by the flooding that swept through the region this summer can still be used to help a local charity.

North Hills Community Outreach will provide free pickup or towing for flood-damaged vehicles, which will be sold at auction.

All the money from the auctioned vehicles will go to the social service agency’s effort to help residents in the North Hills who need assistance with transportation.

For more information on how to donate a vehicle, see: nhco.org or call: 412-408-3830 Ext. 3225.

North Hills residents affected by the flooding who need help with transportation also are urged to contact the organization to determine if they are eligible for assistance.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer.