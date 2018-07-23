McCandless council votes down zoning change Sheetz needed to move across the street

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

McCandless council on Monday turned down a request from Sheetz to change the town’s zoning laws so it can move its current operation to a larger site across Perry Highway.

Council voted 4-3 against granting the zoning amendment. Voting in support of the change were Councilmen Bill Kirk and Steve Mertz and Councilwoman Joan Powers. Council members Greg Walkauskas , Carolyn Schweiger, Bill McKim and Kim Zachary voted against granting the request.

Company officials argued that moving its convenience store and gasoline station at the busy triangular junction of Old Perry Highway and Perry Highway would make the intersection safer because it planned to add a dedicated turning lane into the site and make traffic signal improvements.

The new station also would be equipped with a modern gasoline containment system to safeguard the environment, they said.

To address residents’ concerns about light and noise, officials said they would create a buffer with landscaping and screening and develop a lighting design that was less obtrusive.

While some residents supported the move because it could help spur development and investment in some of the run-down properties that dot that section of town, a majority who spoke at several public meetings over the past several weeks vehemently opposed the location that was being proposed.

They contend that allowing a larger building closer to their homes will increase their exposure to gasoline and diesel fumes; add more noise, light and traffic congestion; make it more dangerous for kids waiting for school buses; lower nearby property values; and generally disturb the tranquility of their neighborhood.

Before the vote, Marilyn DiSanti of Casa Grande Drive, chided council for considering the company’s request.

“It’s just not right,” she said. “Do we (residents) have a say in any of this? We’re not saying we don’t want anything built in our neighborhood. We just don’t want a gas station.”

Company officials have argued that the zoning for the area where it wanted to move already permits gasoline stations. They said allowing a larger location would create room for more pumps, which helps cut traffic congestion by reducing the amount of time it takes to get in and out of the site.

But Jim Bann of Casa Grande said the promise of a safety improvements was not worth the trade off of allowing the gas station to move.

“We shouldn’t have to rely on Sheetz to provide traffic safety,” he said. “If this is really a dangerous intersection, let’s fix it.”

On Monday, Walkauskas took the lead in urging council not to amend the zoning law, saying it would be “an injustice” to residents who would be negatively affected by having a gas station that will be open around-the-clock at the edge of their property lines.

At issue was the town’s rule for the residential-commercial or “R-C” district that requires gasoline stations be at least 1,500 feet apart. Sheetz requested that the language be altered to set the minimum distance at 1,500 feet from another gas station not located at the same signalized road intersection. Doing so would have allowed it to move across the street wile permitting the owner of its current site to continue operating it as a gas station.

The R-C district runs along Route 19 from Prescott Drive to the McCandless/Ross border at Birch Avenue.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer.