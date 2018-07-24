McCandless considering zoning change for parking lot expansion at Baierl dealership

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The owner of Baierl Automotive Group in McCandless is seeking to rezone a pair of properties behind its dealership along Perry Highway from residential to commercial so it can be used to park vehicles.

Council held a public hearing on the request at its July 23 meeting. The change already has been reviewed by the town’s planning commission, which recommended it for approval by council.

The properties along Little Meadow Road — one of which is already owned by Baierl — is surrounded by the dealership’s parking lots.

Baierl is seeking to convert the properties from its current R-2, or two-family residential zoning, to C-3, which is a Commercial Highway District.

Bruce Betty, the town’s zoning administrator, characterized the property Baierl wants to use for parking as “a sort of peninsula of land surrounded by commercially zone property.”

“It was left as residential so the person who owned it could continue living there,” he said.

Brian Smith, whose elderly mother owns the property, urged council to consider approving the zoning change so it can be sold.

“It’s hard to sell this piece of property as residential,” he said. “We had it on the market for a while. It’s very difficult to drive between car dealerships and parking lots and be literally surrounded on three sides by the dealership.”

Smith said his mother has been moved to a care facility in Kentucky and would like to use the proceeds from the sale of the home to care for her.

“It was a great home for my mom and dad, but nobody wants to live in that house any more,” he said. “The most logical buyer would be Baierl to be able to use it for business.”

The biggest concern raised by residents who live near the site is the potential for increased storm water runoff onto their properties.

Brad Knoch of Ashley Court, which sits below Perry Highway, was among several residents who raised concerns about the prospect of additional storm water from the new parking lot.

He said since moving to his home in 1999, the property has been affected by runoff from the dealership about half a dozen times.

“They fixed it and I was assured it wouldn’t happen again,” he said. And while the dealership “has always been a good neighb0r,” runoff from the site has resulted in erosion and landslides.

“My concern today is, the engineers will say ‘we’ll do it correctly, you’re not going to have runoff’,” Knoch said. “But how do we know that.”

Attorney Christina McKaveney-Malkin, who is representing Baierl Automotive Group, acknowledged that controlling storm-water runoff is a prime concern for residents.

will be addressing during site plan approval.

“The municipality’s planning code requires that we decrease storm-water runoff,” she said. “You have our assurances that we will make sure we are doing everything in an appropriate fashion. We want to be respectful of the community and the neighbors.”

She said Baierl already has agreed to a request from a nearby resident that a pond on the dealership’s property that collects storm water but does not drain properly be cleaned and maintained.

McKaveney-Malkin said the features that will be used to control storm-water runoff will be addressed as part of getting plans for the site approved.

She said there are no plans to install lighting on the lots “so there won’t be lights shining in neighbors’ homes” and that hours of operations would be limited to 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Council is expected to vote in August on whether to grant the zoning change.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.