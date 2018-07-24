Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

McCandless considering zoning change for parking lot expansion at Baierl dealership

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 4:24 p.m.
The owner of Baierl Automotive Group in McCandless has requested a zoning change for property behind the dealership so a parking lot can be added.
The owner of Baierl Automotive Group in McCandless has requested a zoning change for property behind the dealership so a parking lot can be added.

Updated 2 hours ago

The owner of Baierl Automotive Group in McCandless is seeking to rezone a pair of properties behind its dealership along Perry Highway from residential to commercial so it can be used to park vehicles.

Council held a public hearing on the request at its July 23 meeting. The change already has been reviewed by the town’s planning commission, which recommended it for approval by council.

The properties along Little Meadow Road — one of which is already owned by Baierl — is surrounded by the dealership’s parking lots.

Baierl is seeking to convert the properties from its current R-2, or two-family residential zoning, to C-3, which is a Commercial Highway District.

Bruce Betty, the town’s zoning administrator, characterized the property Baierl wants to use for parking as “a sort of peninsula of land surrounded by commercially zone property.”

“It was left as residential so the person who owned it could continue living there,” he said.

Brian Smith, whose elderly mother owns the property, urged council to consider approving the zoning change so it can be sold.

“It’s hard to sell this piece of property as residential,” he said. “We had it on the market for a while. It’s very difficult to drive between car dealerships and parking lots and be literally surrounded on three sides by the dealership.”

Smith said his mother has been moved to a care facility in Kentucky and would like to use the proceeds from the sale of the home to care for her.

“It was a great home for my mom and dad, but nobody wants to live in that house any more,” he said. “The most logical buyer would be Baierl to be able to use it for business.”

The biggest concern raised by residents who live near the site is the potential for increased storm water runoff onto their properties.

Brad Knoch of Ashley Court, which sits below Perry Highway, was among several residents who raised concerns about the prospect of additional storm water from the new parking lot.

He said since moving to his home in 1999, the property has been affected by runoff from the dealership about half a dozen times.

“They fixed it and I was assured it wouldn’t happen again,” he said. And while the dealership “has always been a good neighb0r,” runoff from the site has resulted in erosion and landslides.

“My concern today is, the engineers will say ‘we’ll do it correctly, you’re not going to have runoff’,” Knoch said. “But how do we know that.”

Attorney Christina McKaveney-Malkin, who is representing Baierl Automotive Group, acknowledged that controlling storm-water runoff is a prime concern for residents.

will be addressing during site plan approval.

“The municipality’s planning code requires that we decrease storm-water runoff,” she said. “You have our assurances that we will make sure we are doing everything in an appropriate fashion. We want to be respectful of the community and the neighbors.”

She said Baierl already has agreed to a request from a nearby resident that a pond on the dealership’s property that collects storm water but does not drain properly be cleaned and maintained.

McKaveney-Malkin said the features that will be used to control storm-water runoff will be addressed as part of getting plans for the site approved.

She said there are no plans to install lighting on the lots “so there won’t be lights shining in neighbors’ homes” and that hours of operations would be limited to 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Council is expected to vote in August on whether to grant the zoning change.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me