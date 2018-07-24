Gardeners can donate extra produce to social service agency serving needy in North Hills

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Is your background garden brimming with vegetables and fruits this summer? If so, North Hills Community Outreach can help make sure it doesn’t go to waste.

The social service agency is collecting produce to distribute to needy families.

Donations are being accepted at the organization’s three food pantries, which serve nearly 1,200 families a year.

Produce can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays at any of NHCO’s office, which are located at 1975 Ferguson Road in Hampton, 416 Lincoln Avenue in Millvale, and the Allegheny General Hospital- Suburban Campus at 100 S. Jackson Avenue, Floor 2 South, in Bellevue.

Donations also can be delivered to the food pantry behind the Hampton location from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 4.

The charity also needs donations of unexpired, unopened, nonperishable food, personal care items and cleaning supplies to restock the pantry, which became depleted after extensive flooding hit the area in July.

For more information, call 412-487-6316 opt 1.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.