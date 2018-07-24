Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Gardeners can donate extra produce to social service agency serving needy in North Hills

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 5:15 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Is your background garden brimming with vegetables and fruits this summer? If so, North Hills Community Outreach can help make sure it doesn’t go to waste.

The social service agency is collecting produce to distribute to needy families.

Donations are being accepted at the organization’s three food pantries, which serve nearly 1,200 families a year.

Produce can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays at any of NHCO’s office, which are located at 1975 Ferguson Road in Hampton, 416 Lincoln Avenue in Millvale, and the Allegheny General Hospital- Suburban Campus at 100 S. Jackson Avenue, Floor 2 South, in Bellevue.

Donations also can be delivered to the food pantry behind the Hampton location from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 4.

The charity also needs donations of unexpired, unopened, nonperishable food, personal care items and cleaning supplies to restock the pantry, which became depleted after extensive flooding hit the area in July.

For more information, call 412-487-6316 opt 1.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me