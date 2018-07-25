Your Hangout Spot offers unique activities aimed at strengthening relationships

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Courtney Leigh Beisel and her husband had grown weary of trying to find things to do during their weekly date nights together away from their two young children.

“We tried one of those ‘paint and sip’ nights at a paint studio and really liked it, but we didn’t want to do it again. There really isn’t a variety of things for couples to do around here. We ended up spending our ‘date nights’ walking through Target,” she said.

The frustration inspired her to launch a new business called Your Hangout Spot, where patrons can come every night for a new and unique activity, class or event.

Located at 12982 Perry Highway in Pine Township, Your Hangout Spot offers a variety of arts, crafts, woodworking, dance lessons, personal and professional development and more. Patrons can bring their own beer.

The spot’s grand opening was July 13.

“It’s a place to hang out — that’s how we came up with the name,” said Beisel, 37, of Pine. “I wanted to create a place for people to hang out. Our goal is to help our clients learn new things and try something they never thought they would, to take a step out of their comfort zone.”

The facility has enough room, tables and stools to accommodate up to 28 guests.

“I wanted it to feel like you’re sitting around a friend’s dining room table. It’s cozy,” Beisel said.

Activities, averaging about $35 per person, are offered three or four nights a week — mostly Thursdays through Sundays. Some events, such as family tie-dying classes and Mommy and Me activities, are held in the afternoons.

While Beisel tailors classes and activities for ladies’ nights, men’s outings, corporate team-building events and family entertainment, her main focus is on couples.

“We strongly believe quality time together is critical to the success of any relationship,” she said. “Our hope is to become our clients’ go-to place to spend time with their friends and loved ones.”

Future plans include adding an on-site babysitting service. Long-term goals include franchising.

Beisel is launching her new business amid a hectic schedule. She is raising two boys, ages 3 and 5, while working full time as director of engagement for the National Association of Charter School Authorizers, a nonprofit organization headquartered in Illinois.

“I’m very familiar with 6 a.m. flights out of Pittsburgh and midnight flights back home,” she said, referring to her frequent commutes back and forth from her office in Chicago.

Her enthusiasm and excitement for education and continued learning has fueled her passion to welcome customers to Your Hangout Spot.

Lana Ott, 57, of Pine, attended one of Beisel’s first events, a Jackson Pollock Night.

“We took Pollock’s way of painting and made abstracts of our own,” said Ott, who considers herself a novice painter. “It was about being creative, not just trying to copy another artist’s creation. That’s what I really liked about it. One person painted a peacock feather; another painted a cityscape.

“I loved my painting so much I hung it in my bedroom because it was my painting and my idea,” she added.

Amy Kemmerer, 32, of Pine, attended a craft event where participants created a personalized bottle opener out of reclaimed pallet wood.

“We can use our creativity. It’s hands-on. That’s what I like about it. It’s something different,” she said.

For a list of upcoming events and to register for classes and programs, go to YourHangoutSpot.com.

Laurie Rees is a Tribune- Review contributor.