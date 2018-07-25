Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Live: Steelers arrive at Saint Vincent for training camp
North Hills

North Chamber hosting social media & marketing conference at La Roche Aug. 7

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 12:30 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Pittsburgh North Chamber of Commerce is holding its 2018 social media and marketing conference from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 7 at La Roche College.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. for the 8 to 11 a.m. session, which includes a Continental breakfast.

Program titles are:

• Reach customers online with Google

• What’s the point of social media?

• Get found on Google Search and Maps

• Help your prospects find you by “guesting” on other people’s podcasts

• Grow your business with these 7 foundational digital marketing tips

• Your free Yelp business owner tools explained

• LinkedIn

Lunch will be available for $8 in the college’s Cantellops Dining Hall.

Registration begins at 11:45 a.m. for the noon to 3 p.m. session.

Program titles are:

• The rise of Live!

• Stand out as THE authority in your field with your own podcast

• The consumer’s digital journey to your door

• Blogging for businesses

• Online marketing yips & tools for success

• Instagram tips, tricks and personal branding

• LinkedIn

• Creating engaging social content that drives results

The morning and afternoon sessions cost $30 each to attend for Chamber members, $40 for nonmembers and $20 for students. The cost to students who sign up for both sessions is $30.

Sign up online.

La Roche College is located at 9000 Babcock Boulevard in McCandless.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me