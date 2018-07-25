Passavant Hospital Foundation hosting 6th annual walk/run Aug. 17 in North Park

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Passavant Hospital Foundation is hosting its 6th annual walk/run at 7 p.m. on Friday Aug. 17 at North Park Pool Loop.

Proceeds from the race will benefit the McCandless and Cranberry campuses of UPMC Passavant in advancing health and wellness in the community through outreach, education and grant making.

The cost is $30 and participants can run or walk a 4K or 8K race. Pre-registration is due by Aug. 14 . Registration on the day of the race begins at 5 p.m.

An awards ceremony with giveaways and refreshments will be held after the race at the park’s Harmar Pavilion along South Ridge Drive.

Free parking will be available at Pie Traynor Field, the swimming pool parking lot or at the Harmar Pavilion.

