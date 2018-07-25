Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Passavant Hospital Foundation hosting 6th annual walk/run Aug. 17 in North Park

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 2:27 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

The Passavant Hospital Foundation is hosting its 6th annual walk/run at 7 p.m. on Friday Aug. 17 at North Park Pool Loop.

Proceeds from the race will benefit the McCandless and Cranberry campuses of UPMC Passavant in advancing health and wellness in the community through outreach, education and grant making.

The cost is $30 and participants can run or walk a 4K or 8K race. Pre-registration is due by Aug. 14 . Registration on the day of the race begins at 5 p.m.

An awards ceremony with giveaways and refreshments will be held after the race at the park’s Harmar Pavilion along South Ridge Drive.

Free parking will be available at Pie Traynor Field, the swimming pool parking lot or at the Harmar Pavilion.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me