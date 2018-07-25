Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

'Wahlburgers' TV show filmed in Pittsburgh to air at 10 tonight on A&E Network

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 5:42 p.m.
The Wahlberg brothers (from left) Donnie, Paul and Mark pose for photos outside their restaurant “Wahlburgers” at The Block Northway in Ross on Friday, June 1, 2018. An episode of their reality TV show taped at the restaurant that day will air at 10 p.m. on July 25, 2018 on the A&E network.
Updated 1 hour ago

An episode of the “Wahlburgers” reality TV show starring celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlberg will be broadcast at 10 tonight on the A&E Network.

The show about the famous family’s growing hamburger restaurant chain was taped June 1 at the family’s new eatery inside The Block Northway shopping center in Ross on June 1.

The restaurant is hosting a viewing party from 9 to 11 p.m. during which it will officially introduce its Smashed Perogie Burger and offer food and drink specials.

Paul Wahlberg is a chef and owner of the 27-restaurant Wahlburgers casual dining chain in partnership with brothers Mark and Donnie.

Donnie Wahlberg rose to fame in the mid-1980s as an original member of the successful boy band “New Kids on the Block.”

Mark Wahlberg’s career began in the early 1990s as the leader of the rap group “Marky Mark and Funky Bunch.” Both went on to successful careers in entertainment.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

