'Wahlburgers' TV show filmed in Pittsburgh to air at 10 tonight on A&E Network

An episode of the “Wahlburgers” reality TV show starring celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlberg will be broadcast at 10 tonight on the A&E Network.

The show about the famous family’s growing hamburger restaurant chain was taped June 1 at the family’s new eatery inside The Block Northway shopping center in Ross on June 1.

The restaurant is hosting a viewing party from 9 to 11 p.m. during which it will officially introduce its Smashed Perogie Burger and offer food and drink specials.

Paul Wahlberg is a chef and owner of the 27-restaurant Wahlburgers casual dining chain in partnership with brothers Mark and Donnie.

Donnie Wahlberg rose to fame in the mid-1980s as an original member of the successful boy band “New Kids on the Block.”

Mark Wahlberg’s career began in the early 1990s as the leader of the rap group “Marky Mark and Funky Bunch.” Both went on to successful careers in entertainment.

