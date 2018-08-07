Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

North Hills church offering English classes for non-native speakers

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, 5:39 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Free classes for non-native English speakers will be held on Wednesdays beginning Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Reformed Presbyterian Church of the North Hills.

The program runs through April.

Five levels of classes are designed to meet the needs of international students from beginners who speak little or no English, to more advanced speakers who want to polish their skills.

The classes emphasize pronunciation, vocabulary, fluency in conversation, and insight into American culture. Some special events, such as a holiday dinner and invitations to homes of American families, add to the students’ experience during the year.

Participants can register at 6:30 p.m. on class nights.

For more information, call Susan Myrick at 412-487-7193 or by email: pittsburgh.english.classes@gmail.com.

For directions to the church, which is located at 606 Thompson Run Road in Ross, see the Ministries menu at: rpcnh.org.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

