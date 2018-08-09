Treesdale pedestrian, bike trail to be built with grant money

Treesdale residents will soon have a new pedestrian and bike path connecting their community to Pine Community Park.

Pennsylvania State Rep. Mike Turzai (R-Allegheny) and Pine Township manager Scott Anderson announced plans to build the asphalt path using money from a state Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program grant in the amount of $466,669.

“This is part of the comprehensive plan we put together about two years ago now,” Anderson said. “One of the requests we got from residents was for more trails, so that’s really what sort of started the thinking with this project — where can we add trails and how can we add them.”

The path will be 1,500 feet and run along Pearce Mill Road. It will include a 10-foot-by-100-foot tunnel under Pearce Mill Road as well as ADA-compliant crossings.

The GTRP draws its money from the Marcellus Legacy Fund, which takes natural gas impact fee revenue and distributes it throughout the state for flood mitigation and abandoned well plugging as well as the GTRP program.

“We were pleased to have worked with Pine Township officials to secure funding for this important community safety project through the Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program (GTRP),” Turzai said in a press release. “This path will give pedestrians and bicyclists a safe and enjoyable path between the Treesdale Residential Community and Pine Community Park.”

About 1,500 residents live in the portion of the Treesdale community that is within Pine Township, Anderson said. This project is part of a larger plan to eventually connect Pine-Richland High School to Pine Community Park, although there is no specific timeline for when that might happen.

“We’re working on looking into funding and looking into the easements we need, although we think we have those now,” Anderson said. “The Treesdale residents are agreeable to allowing the trail to go into their open space easements. That can be a big hurdle, but in this case it really wasn’t because people are very supportive of the trail.”

Anderson said he expects the pedestrian and bike path linking Treesdale to the park to go to bid very shortly, with construction possibly beginning at the end of this year.

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.