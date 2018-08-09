Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Treesdale pedestrian, bike trail to be built with grant money

Karen Price | Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Treesdale residents will soon have a new pedestrian and bike path connecting their community to Pine Community Park.

Pennsylvania State Rep. Mike Turzai (R-Allegheny) and Pine Township manager Scott Anderson announced plans to build the asphalt path using money from a state Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program grant in the amount of $466,669.

“This is part of the comprehensive plan we put together about two years ago now,” Anderson said. “One of the requests we got from residents was for more trails, so that’s really what sort of started the thinking with this project — where can we add trails and how can we add them.”

The path will be 1,500 feet and run along Pearce Mill Road. It will include a 10-foot-by-100-foot tunnel under Pearce Mill Road as well as ADA-compliant crossings.

The GTRP draws its money from the Marcellus Legacy Fund, which takes natural gas impact fee revenue and distributes it throughout the state for flood mitigation and abandoned well plugging as well as the GTRP program.

“We were pleased to have worked with Pine Township officials to secure funding for this important community safety project through the Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program (GTRP),” Turzai said in a press release. “This path will give pedestrians and bicyclists a safe and enjoyable path between the Treesdale Residential Community and Pine Community Park.”

About 1,500 residents live in the portion of the Treesdale community that is within Pine Township, Anderson said. This project is part of a larger plan to eventually connect Pine-Richland High School to Pine Community Park, although there is no specific timeline for when that might happen.

“We’re working on looking into funding and looking into the easements we need, although we think we have those now,” Anderson said. “The Treesdale residents are agreeable to allowing the trail to go into their open space easements. That can be a big hurdle, but in this case it really wasn’t because people are very supportive of the trail.”

Anderson said he expects the pedestrian and bike path linking Treesdale to the park to go to bid very shortly, with construction possibly beginning at the end of this year.

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me