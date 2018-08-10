North Hills charity collecting winter coats for needy starting Sept. 4

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Winter weather won’t set in for at least several more months, but it’s not too late to start helping needy people stay warm when it arrives.

North Hills Community Outreach will launch its annual Winter Coat Drive on Sept. 4.

New and gently worn winter coats in all sizes — especially children and adult XL to XXL — are needed for local families.

Coats should be clean and have working fasteners. Hats, gloves and scarves also are welcome.

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 12 at NHCO’s office at 1975 Ferguson Road in Hampton.

Donations also can be dropped off at the NHCO food pantry from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 1 and Oct. 6.

Due to space limitations, the organization cannot accept coats after Oct. 12.

For more information or alternate donation options, send an email to Vicki at: vdburst@nhco.org or call 412-487-6316 Option 1.

