Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

North Hills charity collecting winter coats for needy starting Sept. 4

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, 1:36 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Winter weather won’t set in for at least several more months, but it’s not too late to start helping needy people stay warm when it arrives.

North Hills Community Outreach will launch its annual Winter Coat Drive on Sept. 4.

New and gently worn winter coats in all sizes — especially children and adult XL to XXL — are needed for local families.

Coats should be clean and have working fasteners. Hats, gloves and scarves also are welcome.

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 12 at NHCO’s office at 1975 Ferguson Road in Hampton.

Donations also can be dropped off at the NHCO food pantry from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 1 and Oct. 6.

Due to space limitations, the organization cannot accept coats after Oct. 12.

For more information or alternate donation options, send an email to Vicki at: vdburst@nhco.org or call 412-487-6316 Option 1.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me