North Hills

North Hills slated to fill vacant school board seat on Sept. 6

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, 4:00 p.m.
Arlene Bender
Arlene Bender

Updated 21 hours ago

The North Hills School Board at its Sept. 6 meeting is scheduled to fill the vacancy created by the death of long-time school director Arlene Bender.

Bender, who served on the board for nearly 35 years, died on Aug. 12. She was 75.

“It was my extreme privilege to work for and with such an amazing woman,” district Superintendent Pat Mannarino said. “Arlene was always willing to talk with people, to listen to their opinions and concerns, to make each person feel that they’d been heard and that they mattered.

“She saw people for who they were, overlooked their flaws and accepted and celebrated differences and diversity. She treated everyone she met with respect and dignity,” Mannarino said.

Bender was a retired real-estate agent and former teacher. She served on the North Hills School Board for four years in the 1980s and rejoined the board in 1991.

The person selected to fill out the remainder of Bender’s term will serve through 2019.

District officials have not yet released the names of candidates being considered for the unpaid position.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

