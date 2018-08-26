McCandless police issue warning after residents report getting scam telephone calls

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

McCandless police have issued a warning about a telephone scheme in which callers attempt to glean personal information from residents and try to get them to send money or gift cards.

In a notice posted on social media this week, McCandless police noted that town residents have filed reports indicating that they have received calls similar to ones the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office investigated this spring.

County officials said scammers identified themselves as employees of the sheriff department and told victims that an arrest warrant was issued because they had failed to appear for jury duty or had an unpaid summons.

The scammers attempted to authenticate the calls by using the specific names of department supervisors and deputies.

The callers then told victims they could resolve the problem by sending money orders or gift cards.

McCandless police urged residents who receive suspicious calls to file a report.

The non-emergency telephone number for the department is 412-369-7992. The department also can be contacted by email .

