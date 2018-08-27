58th North Hills Marching Band Festival slated for Sept. 15 at Martorelli Stadium

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The 58th annual North Hills Marching Band Festival is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sept. 15 at Martorelli Stadium in Ross.

In addition to North Hills, marching bands from Avonworth, Belle Vernon, Fort Cherry, Fort LeBoeuf, Franklin Regional, Montour, Northgate, Peters Township and Mercyhurst University will perform.

North Hills will perform its Pre-Game Show, a March Show with a salute to the armed forces and a Royalty Show featuring the music of kings and queens.

Admission to the event is $8. Children age 5 and younger get in free.

Refreshments and other items will be available for purchase.

Free parking is available at the park and ride lot north of the Perrysville Avenue exit along the Parkway North.

The festival will be moved indoors to the North Hills Middle School gymnasium if it rains.

The school is located at 55 Rochester Road in Ross.

