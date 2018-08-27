Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

North Hills teacher among 10 finalist for national history teacher of the year award

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, 5:21 p.m.
North Hills Middle School teacher Joe Welch has been selected as one of 10 finalists for this year’s National History Teacher of the Year Award by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. Earlier this year Welch, who teaches 8th grade social studies, was named Pennsylvania History Teacher of the Year by the organization.
North Hills Middle School teacher Joe Welch has been selected as one of 10 finalists for this year’s National History Teacher of the Year Award by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. Earlier this year Welch, who teaches 8th grade social studies, was named Pennsylvania History Teacher of the Year by the organization.

Updated 3 hours ago

North Hills Middle School teacher Joe Welch has been selected as one of 10 finalists for this year’s National History Teacher of the Year Award by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.

Earlier this year Welch, who teaches 8th grade social studies, was named Pennsylvania History Teacher of the Year by the organization. His prize for the state award was 1,000, an archive of books and historical resources for the school library and the opportunity to attend next year’s Gilder Lehrman teacher seminar. Gilder Lehrman is the leading organization dedicated to K-12 American history education.

Welch was selected as one of the 10 national finalists from a field of 53 teachers from across the country.

The panel of educators who select finalists for the competition recognized Welch for the creative and innovative projects he uses to bring American history alive for his students.

Welch gives his students the opportunity to create animated videos, remix songs to analyze an era of American history and create illustrated books for children that explain primary sources for historical information.

The winner of the National History Teacher of the Year Award will be announced later this year.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me