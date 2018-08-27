North Hills teacher among 10 finalist for national history teacher of the year award

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

North Hills Middle School teacher Joe Welch has been selected as one of 10 finalists for this year’s National History Teacher of the Year Award by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.

Earlier this year Welch, who teaches 8th grade social studies, was named Pennsylvania History Teacher of the Year by the organization. His prize for the state award was 1,000, an archive of books and historical resources for the school library and the opportunity to attend next year’s Gilder Lehrman teacher seminar. Gilder Lehrman is the leading organization dedicated to K-12 American history education.

Welch was selected as one of the 10 national finalists from a field of 53 teachers from across the country.

The panel of educators who select finalists for the competition recognized Welch for the creative and innovative projects he uses to bring American history alive for his students.

Welch gives his students the opportunity to create animated videos, remix songs to analyze an era of American history and create illustrated books for children that explain primary sources for historical information.

The winner of the National History Teacher of the Year Award will be announced later this year.

