North Hills

Hance Elementary undergoing mold remediation

Karen Price | Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, 11:51 a.m.
Hance Librarian Kevin McKinney visits teacher Kathy Hoffman’s kindergarten class for library on the second day of school for Hance students who are temporarily going to Eden Hall Upper Elementary while mold remediation is done.
Eden Hall Upper Elementary Principal Steven Smith helps Hance Elementary first-grader Hannah Cuprik exit the bus on the second day of school for Hance Elementary students who are temporarily going to Eden Hall Upper Elementary while mold remediation is done.
Updated 8 hours ago

Pine-Richland School District officials are hoping that Hance Elementary students and teachers will be able to return to their building by or even before Friday, Sept. 7, officials said in a new update to families.

Hance students began the new school year at Eden Hall Upper Elementary on Tuesday, three days after the rest of the district’s students started classes, after custodians found mold inside some of the pipe insulation and air quality tests showed slightly elevated levels of indoor mold and humidity at Hance.

Students will continue to take classes at Eden Hall through this week and again next week following the Labor Day holiday, but officials plan to hold an optional parent meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 5 to discuss air quality testing results and the possible transition back to Hance.

Last week, the affected insulation was contained, sealed and removed and the district began remediation efforts, including using HEPA vacuum cleaners and air scrubbers. This week the district employed American Contracting Enterprises, Inc., to continue remediation and abatement efforts. Intertek-PSI continues to collect and analyze air samples while other companies are working to install the new insulation.

Further air quality tests will be performed at the end of this week or early next week, according to the district, and those results will dictate when students will be able to return to Hance.

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.

