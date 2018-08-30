Charity Oktoberfest party at St. Sebastian in Ross slated for Sept. 29

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Get ready to don your dirndl and lederhosen.

The Knights of Columbus chapter at St. Sebastian Church in Ross is hosting a its annual Oktoberfest celebration starting at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29.

A German-style buffet dinner catered by Max’s Allegheny Tavern will be served at 7 p.m. and live music will be performed by the Frank Palombi Orchestra.

Free snacks and beer will be served.

Tickets cost $30 per person and must be purchased in advance by Sept. 19.

Money raised from the event will be donated to charity.

Tickets are available from members of the K of C Council 14696, at the church rectory or online .

The event will be held at the Holy Cross Academy Gym, 307 Siebert Road .

For additional information, send an email to: kofc14696@gmail.com or contact the chapter on Facebook .