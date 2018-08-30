Meet with employers, trainers at free career fair in Bellevue Sept. 13

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A trio of non-profit organizations are teaming up for a free career fair from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 13 in Bellevue.

Sponsored by the North Hills Community Outreach, JFCS Career Development Center and the United Way, the event will be an opportunity to meet with a variety of employers and training providers to discuss available job and training opportunities.

At least 25 corporations, businesses and training providers are expected to attend.

The event will be held at the Knights of Columbus, 450 Lincoln Ave. in Bellevue.

Registration to attend is not necessary but is recommended by sending an email to: gyoung@cdcpgh.org.

