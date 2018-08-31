Third annual Pour at the Park slated

On Friday, Sept. 7, beer aficionados and outdoor lovers have the unique opportunity to sample the latest in local craft offerings while helping out Allegheny County Parks.

The Allegheny County Parks Foundation will hold its third annual Pour at the Park benefit on the shores of North Park Lake on Friday with more than a dozen brewers and distillers, food and entertainment.

The event started with about 400 attendees in 2016 and grew to roughly 600 last year. Allegheny County Parks Foundation communications and marketing manager Carole Smith hopes this year’s event will be even bigger.

“We think this is one of a few — if not the only — outdoor event of its kind in this area,” she said. “It gives you the opportunity to taste the beer and gives the brewers the opportunity to talk about what they’re working on. They often come with a couple different types of brews so you can try them all and get small bites from all the food vendors.”

Brewers and distillers scheduled to participate this year include Rivertown Brewing, East End Brewing Company, Wigle Whiskey, Penn Brewery, Threadbare Cider and Mead, Mindful Brewing, Eleventh Hour Brewing Company, Strange Roots Experimental Ales, Inner Groove Brewing, ShuBrew, Hofbrauhaus Pittsburgh, A Few Bad Apples, Bella Bambini Cello and Three Rivers Underground Brewers.

Food purveyors include Lidia’s Pittsburgh, Pure Grub, City Fresh Pasta, OTB at North Park, Pig Iron Public House, and Dive Bar and Grille.

There will also be live music by The Armadillos and PM Mirror and the event is both pet and kid friendly. Children 11 and under are free while older kids pay a reduced price ticket. The location is near a playground and they’ll have kid-friendly activities as well, so the whole family can come out and enjoy an evening in the park, Smith said.

“We like to think of it as the last blast of summer,” she said. “It’s the Friday after Labor Day so the weather’s still nice, and — knock on wood — we’ve always had gorgeous weather, and it’s in a beautiful setting.”

The money raised from the event goes to help fund projects in the park. In North Park, contributions from the foundation have included improving and building trails and pedestrian/bike paths and creating bird habitats, said the foundation’s executive director Karen Glotfelty.

“We raised funds to build 100 artificial habitat structures for chimney swifts, which are interesting birds because they can’t perch on tree limbs or stand on the ground; they have to perch on vertical surfaces,” Glotfelty said. “They’ve had their habitats reduced but they’re very beneficial birds because they’re voracious eaters of insects, things like mosquitoes and gnats. We have more than 20 of those towers in North Park and 80 more scattered throughout our other parks.”

