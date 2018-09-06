Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

Police K9 demo added to McCandless community day celebration on Saturday

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, 2:30 p.m.
McCandless’ K9 unit — police Sgt. Bryan Madden and Joy — will demonstrate some of the dog’s skills during the 18th annual Community Day celebration on Saturday, Sept. 8. The demonstration will begin at 2 p.m.
A demonstration by the McCandless police department’s K9 team has been added to the festivities lined up for the 18th annual Town of McCandless Community Day celebration on Saturday.

Joy and his handler, Sgt. Bryan Madden, will be joined by Ross Township police K9 handler Peter Chuberko in a demonstration of the police dog’s capabilities.

Beginning at 2 p.m., the officers will demonstrate how Joy obeys commands, searches for drugs in a vehicle and subdues and detains a suspect.

The Sept. 8 event kick off at 12:15 p.m. with a parade that will run along Ingomar Road and conclude with an opening ceremony at the Town Hall on Grubbs Road.

In addition to rides, food and activities for children there will be live performances by the InTransit Band, the Allegheny Brass Band, Kardaz, the Red Hot Ramblers, Pittsburgh Puppet Works, Center Stage Dance Academy, Michele’s Dance Center and Allegro Ballet Academy.

The Frank J. Farina, Jr. Memorial Car Cruise will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. at the North Allegheny Intermediate High School parking lot located at 350 Cumberland Road.

The McCandless/Northern Allegheny Heritage Center will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. and will include a blacksmithing demonstrations at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The day will conclude with a fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Parking will be available at the former Trader Horn lot along on Blazier Drive and at North Park Church. A shuttle will run from both locations from 11:30 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.

There also will be a shuttle running between Town Hall and the North Allegheny Intermediate for the car cruise.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

