3 suspects sought for credit card thefts, fraudulent purchases at Ross Park Mall

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County police are offering a reward for information identifying three suspects who used stolen credit cards to buy merchandise from stores at the Ross Park Mall in mid-August.

Police say the credit cards were stolen from purses that were in vehicles in the mall parking lot.

On Aug. 15, two women used the stolen cards at the Apple store and at a Microsoft kiosk.

An employee said one of the women had a Spanish accent and the pair is believed to have used fake identification cards to complete theIR purchases.

A second incident occurred on Aug. 24 when a man used a stolen credit card to buy items at the Apple store.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects is asked to 412-255-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the three suspects.

Callers can remain anonymous.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.