Hance students enjoy second 'first' day of school

Tribune-Review | Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, 1:48 p.m.
Third-graders Lily Orellana and Adelyn Mathieu are excited for their second “first” day of school at Hance on Sept. 7.
Third-grader Joey Wozniak arrives at Hance Elementary School for his second “first” day of school on Sept. 7.
Principal Greta Kuzilla, who is dressed as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz, welcomes parent Melanie Boyer and first-grader Dawson Boyer back to Hance Elementary School on Sept. 7.
Hance Elementary second-grader Avery Waite is welcomed back by Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education & Curriculum Kristen Silbaugh on Hance’s second “first” day. Dr. Silbaugh was dressed as Glinda from the Wizard of Oz, because Hance’s 2018-19 theme is “There’s No Place Like Hance.”
On Friday, Sept. 7, students arrived at Hance Elementary School for the second “first” day of school. Due to mold remediation, students missed their first day at Hance and have been going to Eden Hall Upper Elementary. But now the mold has been removed and classes have resumed.

