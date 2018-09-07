Foundation that supports Northland Library hosting Sept. 15 vendor sale

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Northland Public Library Foundation is playing host to a fall vendor and crafts show on Saturday, Sept. 15 at the Ross Township Community Center.

An array of clothing, jewelry, crafts and gifts — including many homemade crafts — will be available for sale.

Several auctions will be conducted along with a 50/50 cash drawing.

Food will be available for purchase along with baked goods made by staff and board members.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The community center is located at 1000 Ross Municipal Drive.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.