North Hills

Principal responds to video of cafeteria fight at North Hills High School

Tony LaRussa | Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, 7:24 a.m.

The principal of North Hills Senior High School emailed a letter to parents on Tuesday afternoon informing them about video of a fight at the school that was posted on social media.

The letter, a copy of which was obtained by the Trib, does not say who was involved in the fight or provide details about what occurred.

“Due to student privacy issue issues, I cannot and will not discuss student discipline in a public forum,” principal Beth Williams wrote.

The letter states that the “high school administration immediately responded to the incident, and it was handled according to district policies.”

The principal’s letter did not say how many students were involved in the incident, what disciplinary action was taken or whether anybody was injured.

A district spokeswoman said the fight was broken up by a police officer but declined to provide additional details about the incident.

The video was posted on a private Facebook page used by many district parents and was removed a short time after it appeared.

The video drew scores of comments on social media, including a number that said the incident was not a fight, but rather an attack by one student on another.

Williams’ letter states that the district treats “all matters involving student safety and security with utmost seriousness.”

In May, the district approved a measure to place armed police officers in each of its six buildings.

The school board passed a resolution to set up an in-house police department instead of utilizing school resources officers who are stationed in school buildings but typically work for local municipal police departments.

Creation of the police force was supported by a majority of teachers as well as the police chiefs from Ross and West View.

The officers began patrolling when classes resumed from summer break on Aug. 21.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

