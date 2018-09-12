51 North Hills students recognized by College Board for superior exam scores

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

More than four dozen North Hills School District students and recent graduates have been recognized as AP Scholars, the district announced.

The 51 students were selected by the College Board for their high performance on the college-level Advanced Placement, or AP exam.

Nearly 80 percent of the 211 student who took a total of 370 AP exams in May scored a “3” or above on the 5-point scale to earn college credits.

Recent graduates Adyn Gallagher, Neil Wible and Neville Wolf were named National AP Scholars for earning an average score of at least “4” on all AP exams taken and scores of “4” or higher on eight or more exams.

A total of 19 students also were named AP Scholars with Distinction after receiving an average score of “3.5” or higher on all AP exams taken and scores of “3” or higher on five or more exams.

Scholars with Distinction : Michael Benko, Kelsey Davis, Erika DeGraef, Adyn Gallagher, Evan Kerin, Alexis Ligus, Samantha Logan, Alexis Mandell, Joseph Pastorius, Aliana Rao, Shane Riley, Neil Wible, Neville Wolff, Greta Zewe and Nicholas Zullo, and seniors Elena McGoey, Donatas Miseikis, Rebecca Yu and Cheryl Yue.

Another 14 students were named AP Scholars with Honor after earning an average score of at least “3.25” on all AP exams taken or scores of “3” or higher on four or more exams.

Scholars with Honor: Olivia Burik, Payton Carroll, Alex Glatz, Kaylee Lawson, Dillon McElwain, Ryan McIntyre, Giovanni Meiser, Vincent Melchiorre, Lauren Rebel and Camille Traczek and seniors Alyssa Aguglia, Grace Cloonan, Emma Hampson and Anelise McGee.

The district has 18 students who were named AP Scholars earning a score of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams.

Scholars: Elizabeth Ashoff, Selena Bell, Christopher Deng, Logan Graham, Hannah Kunsak, Dominic Melchiorre, Samantha Mouse, Riley O’Neill, Helena Peoples-Schaeffer, Meghan Petri, Robert Place, Nathan Shearer, Andrew Snyder and Tyler Zozos and seniors Joseph Aguiar Kosicki, Faizah Ahmad, Marissa Karpinski and Bryon Spear.

North Hills offers students 26 AP courses in addition to 22 College in High School courses, two pre-Advanced Placement classes and 19 honors courses.

