Bradford Woods mayor resigns, applicants sought to fill remainder of his term

Bradford Woods is seeking applicants to fill the vacancy created by the resignation this week of Mayor Robert Murray.

Borough council on Monday accepted Murray’s resignation and issued the following statement:

“The borough has been honored to have the mayor serve for the past 10 years. His service and dedication to the community is highly appreciated by council and residents.

“As mayor, he took time to listen to the residents of the borough and hear their concerns. Mr. Murray performed speeches at community events which spoke volumes of how much he cares for this community.”

The borough did not provide a reason for the mayor’s resignation. He could not be reached for comment.

Candidates are being sought to fill Murray’s unexpired term, which runs to the end of 2019.

To apply for the position, send a letter of interest and resumes to the borough office at: PO Box 163, Bradford Woods, PA 15015.

The materials also can be sent by email to: bradfordwoods@zoominternet.net.

Once the letters are received the borough will send out additional information about the position.

More details also are available online .

