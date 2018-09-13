Double feature at North Hills' immersion theater focus on sun, role of telescopes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The digital immersion theater at North Hills High School will present a double feature on Friday and again on Sept. 19 and 24.

“Sunstruck,” which starts at 6:30 p.m., will take viewers on a journey to discover the wonders of the sun and investigate how it has supported life on Earth for millennia.

The second film on the 24-foot dome screen, “Two Pieces of Glass,” explores how telescopes work and how they are utilized by the world’s largest observatories. The film begins at 7:15 p.m.

The free shows require reservations by calling 412-318-1000, ext. 3166, or emailing teacher Karen Grumski at: grumskik@nhsd.net .

Group reservations for community organizations are accepted, and special events for community members and groups can be scheduled.

The theater is located on the third floor of the high school, 53 Rochester Road in Ross.

