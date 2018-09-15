Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

Police issue warning about speeding on South Montour Road

Karen Price | Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Motorists traveling along South Montour Road in Richland Township will want to heed the posted 25-mile-per-hour speed limit or else they could face the consequences.

Officers from the Northern Regional Police Department will be paying closer attention to the hilly, winding road that follows Montour Run between Route 910 in Richland and Wildwood Road in Hampton Township, stationing an officer along the road at peak times and using a flashing radar to alert drivers to their speed.

“(The timing devices) do get your attention,” Capt. John Sicilia said. “Especially on that road, you can get caught not thinking about your speed because there’s not a lot of traffic and not a lot of houses, and it is 25 miles per hour.”

That’s been a problem for at least one resident, Matthew Yeschke, who brought the issue of motorists speeding along the road to the Richland Board of Supervisors at the most recent meeting.

“Easily 50 miles per hour,” he said. “I’ve almost gotten hit. There are a lot of bikers and joggers on the road and someone’s going to get hurt. I don’t know what the solution could be, but that road has a lot of traffic from people going at high rates of speed over a blind hill and something bad’s going to happen.”

Yeschke said that he sees cars flying past his house every day, and that it becomes particularly dangerous on the weekends when more joggers and cyclists are on the road.

“Someone’s going to get hit,” Yeschke said.

The road is not only close to North Park but is also used as a cut-through, especially with construction along Wildwood Road.

Township Manager Dean Bastianini and the supervisors promised to bring it up at the next police board meeting.

“This is the most common complaint we receive in the township and we receive it from just about every street,” Bastianini said. “I think we’re all guilty sometimes of just trying to get from here to there without realizing that you’re driving through someone’s neighborhood.”

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

