North Hills charity hosting 'Hunger Awareness Experience' on Sept. 28 in Hampton

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A charity in the North Hills is playing host to a free program from 6 to 8 p.m.on Sept. 28 that focuses on raising awareness about the nearly 1.6 million Pennsylvanians who face challenges obtaining enough food.

North Hills Community Outreach’s Hunger Awareness Experience is an open house at the organization’s food pantry where participants will assume the identities of people in poverty and the problems they face.

Guests will then walk in that person’s shoes by “shopping” in the pantry, where they will learn about the needs and challenges of local people facing hunger, what food insecurity means and how food pantries can help the community.

NHCO’s food pantry coordinator, a registered dietitian, will discuss the non-profit organization’s s unique approach to providing healthy foods and nutrition education to families in need.

Refreshments will include vegetables from NHCO’s garden.

The food pantry is in NHCO’s main office at 1975 Ferguson Road in Hampton.

Participants attending the free event are asked to park in the upper lot and walk down the back driveway to the pantry. For more information, contact Erica Cochran at emcochran@nhco.org or call 412-408-3830 Ext. 3213.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.