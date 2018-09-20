Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

North Hills charity hosting 'Hunger Awareness Experience' on Sept. 28 in Hampton

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, 12:03 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

A charity in the North Hills is playing host to a free program from 6 to 8 p.m.on Sept. 28 that focuses on raising awareness about the nearly 1.6 million Pennsylvanians who face challenges obtaining enough food.

North Hills Community Outreach’s Hunger Awareness Experience is an open house at the organization’s food pantry where participants will assume the identities of people in poverty and the problems they face.

Guests will then walk in that person’s shoes by “shopping” in the pantry, where they will learn about the needs and challenges of local people facing hunger, what food insecurity means and how food pantries can help the community.

NHCO’s food pantry coordinator, a registered dietitian, will discuss the non-profit organization’s s unique approach to providing healthy foods and nutrition education to families in need.

Refreshments will include vegetables from NHCO’s garden.

The food pantry is in NHCO’s main office at 1975 Ferguson Road in Hampton.

Participants attending the free event are asked to park in the upper lot and walk down the back driveway to the pantry. For more information, contact Erica Cochran at emcochran@nhco.org or call 412-408-3830 Ext. 3213.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me