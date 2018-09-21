Northland Library gets grant from state gaming fund to replace roof, HVAC system

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Northland Public Library has received a $140,000 grant from state casino revenue to replace the building’s roof, heating and air conditioning system and a leaking skylight.

The grant from the Gaming Economic Development Fund was announced by state Rep. Mike Turzai, R-Bradford Woods, who serves as speaker of the state House.

“The Northland Library is so important to the fabric of our community,” said Turzai, who helped secure the grant.

“The Northland Library allows access to literature and information, provides a meeting place for families to learn together and hosts community events. The improvements…will help insure the comfort and safety of everyone who uses the library,” the lawmaker said.

Money from the gaming fund is generated from levies on the 12 casino’s operating in the state. It does not receive money from the state’s general fund.

Northland is Allegheny County’s second largest public library after the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh.

The library along Cumberland Road serves McCandless, Ross, Franklin Park, Marshall and Bradford Woods. It recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.

