Deadline to submit nominees for NA's Distinguished Alumni Awards is Oct. 15
Updated 9 hours ago
Nominations are being accepted until Oct. 15 for the North Allegheny Distinguished Alumni Awards.
Sponsored by the North Allegheny Foundation, the annual award recognizes graduates who have made significant contributions to society or have outstanding professional achievements.
Areas of accomplishment include advancement in their profession or expertise and dedication to their field, significant professional innovations or research finding and significant contributions toward the advancement of the community.
Nominations are being accepted for the following categories: arts, business, community service, education, government, law, medicine, science and professionals who are 40 and younger.
Nomination forms are available online .
