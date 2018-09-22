Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

Cavalier Land Partners seek conditional use approval in Pine for subdivision

Karen Price | Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Cavalier Land Partners is still seeking conditional use approvals for the construction of patio homes and carriage homes at the Laurel Grove subdivision following the Pine Township board of supervisors meeting on Sept. 17.

The supervisors held public hearings on a number of items related to development on the 81-acre site across from Pine-Richland High School. Cavalier Land Partners is proposing to build single family homes, patio homes, carriage homes and single family attached lots.

The planning commission has, at different meetings, recommended that the board grant all the requested approvals. Jonathan Kamin, the attorney representing Cavalier Land Partners, gave a presentation to the board detailing the criteria for granting of the requests and the specified requirements the developers have met.

Members of the Lake Mac­Leod Homeowners Association continue to oppose the plans because they claim sediment and runoff from construction has already damaged the lake their properties surround and continued construction will create a further negative environmental impact on their neighborhood.

Earlier this year, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania, in an appeal brought by the homeowners association, reversed a decision by the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County stating that the Pine supervisors were right to grant Cavalier Land Partners waivers from certain zoning ordinances in the Laurel Grove development.

The board left the hearing open for 13 days to allow parties from both sides to submit comments.

Pine supervisors also held a public hearing on Madia Homes’ submission of an application to modify the Heights of North Park planned residential zoning development requirement of a front building line setback from 40 feet to 25 feet on a lot on which they plan to build a new luxury home.

Luke Madia told the board the request was based on a PRD that would have originally allowed a 25-foot setback and explained that the lot on which they plan to build is challenging because it tapers off.

The home they designed is significantly smaller than others on the street in order to fit on the lot, he said, but the home would still sit very close to the back hillside.

Supervisor Frank Spagnolo asked if any residents have submitted opposition to the plan and Larry Kurpakus, director of land development and code enforcement, said they had not.

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.

