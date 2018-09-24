Pittsburgh man charged in heroin bust at McCandless hotel

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A task force of officers from Ross, McCandless and agents from the state attorney general’s office have seized several thousand stamp bags of heroin along with nearly 2 ounces of a raw form of the drug at a McCandless hotel.

Police charged Kurtis Richardson, 27, of Pittsburgh with possession with the intent to deliver heroin as well as possession of drug paraphernalia, McCandless police announced today.

The task force discovered the drugs when they executed a search warrant at a room at the Home2Suites hotel along Duncan Avenue.

Police plan to charge a second suspect who was not in the room when Richardson was arrested.

A total of 60 bricks of heroin and 46 grams of raw heroin were seized.

A brick typically contains 50 stamp bags of the drug.

Richardson was released on Sept. 8 after a bail bonding agency posted a $10,000 surety bond.

