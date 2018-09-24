Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Bill Cosby gets 3 to 10 years in Pa. prison for sex assault
North Hills

Pittsburgh man charged in heroin bust at McCandless hotel

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, 5:48 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

A task force of officers from Ross, McCandless and agents from the state attorney general’s office have seized several thousand stamp bags of heroin along with nearly 2 ounces of a raw form of the drug at a McCandless hotel.

Police charged Kurtis Richardson, 27, of Pittsburgh with possession with the intent to deliver heroin as well as possession of drug paraphernalia, McCandless police announced today.

The task force discovered the drugs when they executed a search warrant at a room at the Home2Suites hotel along Duncan Avenue.

Police plan to charge a second suspect who was not in the room when Richardson was arrested.

A total of 60 bricks of heroin and 46 grams of raw heroin were seized.

A brick typically contains 50 stamp bags of the drug.

Richardson was released on Sept. 8 after a bail bonding agency posted a $10,000 surety bond.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me