N.Y. firefighter who was at 9/ll now priest visiting St. Alphonsus

A Catholic priest who served as a New York City firefighter on 9/11 will be the guest speaker at a Faith on Fire event Oct. 3 at St. Alphonsus Parish in Wexford.

The Rev. Thomas M. Colucci will speak on “Always Hopeful” at the free event at 6:30 p.m. that also includes music, food and fellowship.

Free-will offerings are encouraged — the proceeds will go to the Wexford Volunteer Fire Co., Northern Regional Police Department and McCandless-Franklin Park Ambulance Authority.

The event will be held in the Ryan Center on the church’s campus at 201 Church Road in Wexford. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

Colucci joined the New York Fire Department in 1985 and served for 20 years, retiring as captain after a gas explosion left him with a head injury and two subsequent brain surgeries to remove blood clots.

Once he healed, he joined the Benedictines in 2004, where he made final vows in 2009 and took the name Brother Thomas Bernadette. He studied at St. Vincent Seminary in Latrobe for three years and then left the Benedictines in 2012 to pursue the diocesan priesthood.

When he was ordained to the priesthood in May 2016 at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City, firefighters from his past assignments in the Bronx, Chelsea and Hell’s Kitchen were on hand.

For more details about the event, call 724-935-1151 or info@SaintAlphonsusWexford.org