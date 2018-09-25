Hiland church in Ross hosting Oktoberfest fundraiser Oct. 27

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

North Hills residents looking to celebrate fall the way the Germans do can get their fill of food, beer and fun at an Oktoberfest celebration sponsored by Hiland Presbyterian Church.

The 21 and older fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. Money raised from the event will be used to pay for a new heating and cooling system for the church’s educational building.

The menu includes bratwurst or Bavarian pork and krutz, applesauce, spaetzle casserole, German sweet and sour green beans, sauerkraut, apple crisp dessert and non-alcoholic beverages.

Take out meals will be available from 6 to 8 p.m.

Beer will be available for purchase and there will be raffle baskets, music and a 50/50 raffle.

Tickets cost $20 at the door. A $2 discount is available for tickets reserved online or by calling 412-364-9000 before Oct. 23.

The church is located at 845 Perry Highway in Ross.

