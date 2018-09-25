'Really Good Stuff' rummage sale slated for Oct. 13, 14 at Ross Twp. church

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Forget about all those items nobody really wants or needs that are often sold at rummage sales.

Christ Episcopal Church in Ross taking it to the next level.

The “Really Good Stuff” rummage sale will feature nearly 30 tables filled with vintage toys, antique silver items, collections, collectibles, designer jewelry, photographs, artwork, crafts and more.

The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13 and Sunday, Oct. 14.

To compliment event, a Big Big Bake Sale will also be held.

The church is located at 5910 Babcock Boulevard.

Proceeds from the event will help support the church’s food pantries.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer.