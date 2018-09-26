Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

AHN breaking ground Thursday on new mini-hospital in McCandless

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, 1:54 p.m.
An artist’s rendering of the four small-format hospitals Allegheny Health Network is proposing. A groundbreaking for one of the facilities will be held in McCandless on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
Allegheny Health Network is scheduled to hold a ground breaking ceremony on Thursday morning for a small-format hospital in the McCandless Crossing shopping center.

The hospital, which will have an emergency room and a minimum of 10 in-patient rooms, is one of four such hospitals the health network has proposed building in the region to help address lapses in the availability of medical treatment.

The ground breaking will be held at 11 a.m. at 5300 Corporate Drive, which is adjacent to the former TGI Friday’s restaurant.

McCandless council approved a land development application in late August for the four-story hospital and medical office bilding at the intersection of Duncan Avenue and McKnight Road.

In addition to McCandless, AHN and parent company Highmark Health have proposed small hospitals in Hempfield, Harmer and Brentwood as part of a plant announced last year to invest $1 billion in new facility construction and expansion and renovation of existing facilities during the next five years.

The plan includes a 160-bed hospital adjacent to the health network’s Wexford Health and Wellness Pavilion on Perry Highway in Pine Township. A groundbreaking for AHN Wexford Hospital was held on Aug. 14.

The additional hospitals in the region are being built to help address lapses in the availability of medical treatment that will occur when a state-brokered consent decree expires in June 2019.

The consent decree was negotiated after the contract between Highmark and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center expired in 2014.

The decree allowed some Highmark customers to continue using UPMC doctors and hospitals until next June.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

