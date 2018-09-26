Oct. 13 workshop in Franklin Park designed to help women navigate divorce process

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A workshop to help women navigate through divorce is being held in Franklin Park from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13.

The 4-hour workshop will explore the legal, financial, and emotional issues of divorce to help educate women on what to expect and how best to prepare.

The focus of the program is to provide women with a greater understanding of how to get through the divorce process with the least amount of cost, conflict and collateral damage.

The cost for materials is $35 per person.

Registration is required by Oct. 10 by calling 724-493-9695.

The workshop will be held at Medallion Wealth Management, 2605 Nicholson Road, Suite 2103.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.