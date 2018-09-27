McCandless cops issue warning about scam IRS calls targeting residents

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

McCandless police have issued a warning about an IRS telephone scam that has been targeting town residents.

Officials said the department has received numerous complaints from residents about people calling and identifying themselves as agents with the Internal Revenue Service.

The callers state that an arrest warrant will be issued for residents unless they make immediate payment for delinquent taxes they owe.

Authorities noted that “IRS” often will appear on the telephone’s caller ID display.

Police remind residents that the IRS does not make calls seeking tax payments and does not issue arrest warrants for people who are delinquent.

People are advised to not answer the telephone or to hang up if they do not recognize a telephone number.

To report the scam, call the IRS at 1-800-366-4484.

