North Hills

Leukemia, Lymphoma Society seek Students of the Year nominations

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, 4:36 p.m.
Kate Burke, a junior at North Catholic High School, earned the title of 2018 Student of the Year and a $2,500 scholarship by fundraising the most money for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society over the course of a seven-week period earlier this year. She was presented the check by Semper Gratus Founder Ian Coyle. Semper Gratus is a Pittsburgh-based, non-profit charity.
The Western Pennsylvania & West Virginia Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is seeking nominations of teen philanthropists to compete for the title of Students of the Year.

Students of the Year is a seven-week philanthropic leadership development program for high school-aged students to engage family, friends and community in their efforts to raise the most money for blood cancer research and patient services. The student who raises the most money at the end of the competition receives a $2,500 scholarship and a job shadowing opportunity.

Teens who participate in this competition should be enthusiastic about volunteerism, philanthropy, community outreach, leadership and college preparedness. As they compete in the Students of the Year campaign, these students develop skills that allow them to stand out among peers when engaging with colleges and/or future employers. Through guidance and mentoring from experienced professionals at LLS, they will make a real impact in the fight against blood cancers.

The 2019 campaign will kick off on Jan. 19, 2019.

Potential candidates must submit an application online via www.studentsoftheyear.org . The application deadline is Oct. 31, 2018.

For questions, to nominate a candidate, or to get involved, contact Kayla McGrath, Students of the Year Campaign Specialist at 412-395-2877 or kayla.mcgrath@lls.org .

