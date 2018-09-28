Richland Water Authority customers to see increase in water bill

A rate hike went into effect on Sept. 1 for Richland Water Authority customers brought on by a 31 percent increase in rates from the West View Water Authority, which supplies the community.

According to the RWA, the usage charge is now $8.42 per thousand gallons compared to $7.02 charged prior to Sept. 1. That means a customer who uses 15,000 gallons of water per quarter will pay $156.30 compared to $132.30.

West View raised its rates in order to finance a number of large projects at a total cost of $16.7 million, including water main and service line replacements, improvements to its Neville Island treatment plant and a tank maintenance program, as well as in response to increased operating costs from regulatory requirements and other factors.The Richland board of supervisors approved a land development plan that would allow the Richland Township Municipal Authority to build additional garages to its facility at 2012 Kramer Road. The project is roughly 3,000 square feet with associated facade work, landscaping, stormwater management, paving and sidewalks. The planning commission approved the preliminary and final land development plan, however township manager Dean Bastianini pointed out that there is no exterior lighting included in the plan and said that prior to the installation of any lighting, developers should come to the township with their plans.

Richland is also moving forward with a plan to extend sanitary sewer service to residents along Pastureview Drive and Turner Drive. Work will begin the second week of October and take approximately three to four weeks to complete.

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.