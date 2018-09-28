Monster Dash at North Park Boathouse to benefit Make-A-Wish

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

North Hills residents can don their favorite Halloween costume and help raise money for charity at the 3rd annual Monster Dash 5K and Spooky Stroll at Boathouse in North Park.

Sponsored by the North Hills School District, the Oct. 27 event is held in honor of Jake Wudarczyk, a junior who died from brain cancer at age 16 in 2016.

Money raised from the event will be donated to Make-A-Wish and the Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Make-A-Wish granted Wudarczyk his wish of a trip to Alaska to hunt and fish and he participated in the inaugural Monster Dash race to help support Make-A-Wish.

The 5K race will begin at 9:30 a.m. and there will be winners in each group as well as a prize for best costume.

Children 8 and younger can do a 1/4-mile Spooky Stroll at 10:30 a.m. with trick or treating along the route. They also will be able to participate in pumpkin decorating.

Race check-in starts at 8:30 a.m.

The cost to participate is $20 in advance and $25 on race day for people 8 and older.

The cost for children under 8 is $10 in advance and $15 on the day of the event.

Family registration for four immediate family members is $60 and $15 for each additional person or $75 on the day of the event.

Registering online by Oct. 19 guarantees participants will receive a T-shirt.

