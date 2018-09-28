Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Judiciary committee votes to send Brett Kavanaugh nomination to full Senate 
North Hills

NA gets $250K grant to help pay for turf at intermediate high school

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, 1:57 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

The North Allegheny School District has received a $250,00 grant from state casino revenues to help improve the fields in the athletic complex at the intermediate high school.

The grant from the state’s Gaming Economic Development Fund was obtained with the assistance of state Rep. Mike Turzai, R-Bradford Woods, who announced the allocation.

Money from the gaming fund is generated from levies on the 12 casino’s operating in the Pennsylvania. It does not receive money from the state’s general fund.

District officials want to cover the soccer, baseball, softball and football fields with artificial turf to provide a more consistent playing surface and make the fields less susceptible to weather conditions.

The district also is planning to install lighting at the athletic complex, install security fencing and build dugouts at the baseball and softball fields.

“State-of-the-art, all-weather fields enhance the quality of life for folks of all ages in the community,” said Turzai, who serves as the speaker of the house. “Such new fields would provide more opportunities for physical activity, which are incredibly important for our youth.”

School officials originally planned for the work to be done this summer, but decided n July to delay the project until the summer of 2016.

An estimate for the work from a vendor that was pre-approved through a joint purchasing agreement came in at about $3.9 million and indicated that the project would be completed before the start of the this school year in late August.

But a written contract for the project that was submitted in late June did not include the full scope of work and altered the time line for completion to some time in November or December, which meant the fields could not be used for the fall sports season. School officials also were concerned about disruptions caused by having construction work done while classes are in session.

Additional costs for items such as unexpected soil conditions, storm water control and accessibility issues boosted the estimated price tag to about$5.4 million, an increase of 39 percent.

Plans now call for putting the project out for competitive bid during the current school year so work can be completed next summer.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me