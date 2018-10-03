Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

Mystery Dinner fundraiser scheduled in McCandless

Karen Kadilak | Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Scott and Deborah Metzger are planning to adopt a child and Paragon Studios is doing its part to help with a fundraising mystery dinner called “Murder in Sin City” on Oct. 19 in Westminster Hall at Memorial Park Church in McCandless.
Janet Jourdan, Connor Forsythe, Nick Page and Tom Boyce will be helping to bring a mystery dinner called “Murder in Sin City” on Oct. 19 in Westminster Hall at Memorial Park Church in McCandless.
Paragon Studios in McCandless is putting on a mystery dinner that will raise money for its founder in her efforts to start a family.

“Murder in Sin City” on Oct. 19 in Westminster Hall at Memorial Park Church in McCandless is about a church trip to Las Vegas that goes hysterically wrong.

After years of trying to have a child, Deborah Metzger and her husband, Scott, of McCandless, have decided to adopt.

Metzger expects the search to cost thousands of dollars. They are working with a consulting firm that works with many states. So Paragon Studios jumped into action to help defray the costs.

At the fundraising dinner, people will watch the show up until the murder. Each table will be given clues to help solve the case.

Additional clues can be purchased with cash.

After each table fills out who did the murder and how it happened, a cast of studio actors will perform the solution.

Large groups are not needed. Singles and couples can participate.

Guests will be seated at tables of eight.

“It’s a great way to meet people,” Metzger said. “It is a super fun evening.”

The event will have a Las Vegas theme.

Cast member Lisa Weismann of McCandless said the show is different.

“The characters are more exaggerated than in a regular play,” she said. “You have to get the audience to know the characters in a shorter time.

“It is a lot of fun and we have all worked together before. It is also a lot of fun for the audience.”

Cast member Connor Forsythe of Ross likes the cause.

“I’ve known Deb and Scott for a long time,” he said. “They’re really good people.”

Tickets are $28 and can be purchased at ParagonStudios.org.

Karen Kadilak is a Tribune-Review contributor.

