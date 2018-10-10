Trio of local bands performing Oct. 19 concert in Ross to benefit North Hills Community Outreach

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tickets are on sale for an Oct. 19 concert to raise money for North Hills Community Outreach.

Got It Covered! will features performances by three local bands that cover a range of genres including classic rock, surf rock, country, rhythm and blues, and Irish music.

The event also will feature complimentary appetizers, snacks and beverages. T-shirt tosses will be done between band sets.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. with “ Midlife Crisis ,” which will be followed by “ The Turbosonics ” and headliners “ Corned Beef & Curry .”

The fundraiser will be held at the Greater Pittsburgh Masonic Center, 3579 Masonic Way in Ross.

Advanced tickets cost $25 and are available online . Tickets cost $30 at the door.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.