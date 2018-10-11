Pittsburgh North Chamber hosting free Health & Wellness Fair Oct. 26 at Ross Park Mall
Updated 5 hours ago
North Hills residents looking to boost their health can get an array of information at a new health and wellness fair in Ross Park Mall on Friday, Oct. 26
Sponsored by the Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber , the free will bring together more than three dozen vendors and offer lectures on a range of health-care topics.
Flu shots also will be administered by St. Barnabas Health System and Bill Sienerth of Choose Fitness will lead participants in an exercise program starting at 5 p.m.
Presentations will be conducted from noon to 7 p.m. and will include:
- Dan Turo of Turo Family Chiropractic
- “Hearing Health” by Laura Hruska of Beltone Hearing Aid Center
- Dr. Desiree Butter of Colonnades Family Medicine
- Pittsburgh Psychotherapy Associates
- “Financial Wellness: Achieving Your Financial Goals” by Duncan Financial Group
- “Back on Tract: Digestive Health” by Sue Wilson, Healthy Life
- HCR ManorCare North Hills
- “Bringing Common Sense Back to Healthcare:The Direct Primary Care model” by Dr. Kirsten Lin, Family Matters Direct Primary Care
More information and a complete list of vendors is available online .
Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.