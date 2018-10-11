Entertainment, activities announced for McAutumnFest in McCandless

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The lineup of entertainment and activities has been finalized for McAutumnFest — the makeup event for McCandless’ washed out annual community day festival.

The event is scheduled for 1 to 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20 at the grounds of McCandless Town Hall along Grubbs Road and feature vendors, crafters, rides and children’s activities.

Entertainment acts will include Kardaz, Red Hot Ramblers, Center Stage, Allegro Ballet, eMOTION Dance, Pittsburgh Puppet Works and InTransit.

Kids who wear their Halloween costumes will line up on the field near the pavilion and step off at 2 p.m. for a parade through the grounds.

A car cruise will be be held from 2 to 6 p.m. along Blazier Drive and the McCandless/Northern Allegheny Heritage Center will be open from 1 to 5 p.m.

The event will conclude with a fireworks show at 7:15 p.m.

Parking will be available at the lot between the Heritage Center and the Lorraine G. Rogers Soccer Field. Parking also will be available at the former Trader Horn parking lot, where free parking will be available from noon to 8:30 p.m.

Additional details and a complete list of entertainment and actives is available online .

